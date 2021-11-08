I was sad, though unsurprised, that Aryan Khan, 23, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on drug charges. It appears to be a legitimate arrest because Aryan himself has acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and even informed the family about it.
The reason I said that I was unsurprised was because drug issues are fairly common among families of celebrities and the super rich. What is indeed surprising is that a clip of SRK from an old interview has surfaced and gone viral on social media where SRK is seen saying that his son ‘can do drugs’.
In the interview, Simi Garewal says to SRK, “I’m sure you’re going to spoil your son.”
He joked and said: “No, not at all! I’ve just told him when he is three or four years old, he can run after girls, smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanize.”
I wonder if SRK was jokingly giving away his overly permissive parenting style, to the detriment of his children. While authoritarian style of parenting is bad, authoritative style of parenting has been found to be effective because children think of parents as authority figures and look up to them for guidance and if that guidance is erroneous or misleading, they become more vulnerable to peer pressures and end up doing things that are illegal, unethical, or immoral.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
