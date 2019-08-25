Kashmiri Pandits including those who had fled their homes 30 years ago under threat of violence are very supportive of the Indian Government’s Aug. 5 decision, effectively revoking the state’s special autonomous status it had held for 72 years, while one of Asia’s oldest disputes reached an inflection point as India suddenly terminated autonomy for J & K.
Let us go over some of the challenges which the government may continue to face due to this action.
- Alienation of the people of Kashmir? As we have already seen in the past how Congress governments created a gulf between the people of Kashmir and New Delhi by rigging elections in 1987 and through corrupt practices which led to a 30 year conflict, to an insurgency which is still continuing. The government may be able to control the law and order situation in the short run, but the expression of rage of Kashmiris over a decision of the government takes a long time to manifest itself. Kashmiris are looking at the recent action as an attack on their culture and identity of Kashmiris. Will it have ramifications, both politically and culturally? Some say that this act is the biggest act of disempowerment since the 1846 Treaty of Amritsar (between the British and Raja Gulab Singh), when Kashmiris were sold, along with their land.
- The indoctrination of Muslim youth continues in mosques and other places in Kashmir.
- International pressure could be felt?
What can we do?
We must be able to make Kashmiri Muslims understand that all manner of cultural markers over 2500 years of Kashmiri history (right from 500 BCE onwards) display unequivocally a Kashmir that was intensively integrated with the rest of India. In the face of this historical reality of Kashmir, Article 370 as an exclusionary means artificially separating Kashmir from the rest of the country was an anomaly that has now been removed.
We must educate our Indian American community members to use discretion when making hurtful comments on social media and elsewhere. Making statements against Muslims will result in further alienation and it will not make anyone’s job easy including the government of India.
Ordinary people in Kashmir will eventually recognize that the dynasty rulers in Kashmir have bungled up the state through corrupt practices. They recognize that the poor segment of the society wants to get stability, security and employment, especially when unemployment rates are as high as 30 percent among the urban population.
Many may like to be called Indians while they feel that would be their real identity. Don’t forget they also have been very tired of these unscrupulous politicians in the past 72 years.
We must promote such people and work with them. Don’t forget that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has a Muslim population of 65% and that of Hindus is 30%. So, the Muslim population is not overwhelmingly high. It is in the Kashmir Valley (popularly called the Vale of Kashmir) that the Muslim population is 97%. And then you have Shias and Sunnis as a part of it.
We must promote pluralism in the state so that all communities can live together as they did before Pakistani trained militants forced Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir valley. Intra-Kashmiri dialogue, exchanging programs of students, writers, artists to offer their strengths in all the regions will definitely help in reconnecting and reintegrating hearts and minds of the people. Other recommendations are like promotion of art, culture, modernizing libraries by providing internet connectivity and modern education aids to turn children into a productive asset for the community.
It must be admitted that there is no surety that after coming under central control Jammu & Kashmir will perform better economically. But the opening up of the local economy to outside actors will be akin to India’s liberalization moment of 1991 when it opened up its economy and integrated with the outside world. As the legal impediments to the free movement of people and access to assets like land have been removed, the economic focus of the state can now be broadened beyond tourism and agriculture. Industrialization can slowly expand its prominence in the local economy. Thus, the elimination of the special status and more centrality of governance should beget higher availability of economic opportunities and wider avenues of growth for the people for Kashmir who have been long denied of the same.
On the international front, the UN, U.S. and China have rebuffed Pakistan on all fronts in its effort to seek international mediation and intervention in its campaign against New Delhi’s recent move. Even Russia is backing India and said that “India’s J & K move was carried out within framework of the Indian Constitution.”
The biggest blow came from the influential United Arab Emirates, which stated that Kashmir was an internal matter for India, withdrawing any support to raise the issue internationally.
A conventional military reaction is too costly as Pakistan seeks to shore up its finances. And one of the most effective strategies Pakistan has traditionally employed – using an array of militant groups as proxies to keep neighbors in check- has become a liability, amid the threat of international sanctions.
They can’t afford a war. Even Afghan Taliban leaders, who have long been sheltered in Pakistan, seem to have turned their backs on their ally of late.
Pakistan, which has long made Kashmir a central plank of its foreign policy, lacks the wherewithal to force India’s hand. By backing jihadist groups in India and Pakistan and neglecting its economy, Islamabad has ensured that it lacks the stature to make India take its views on board.
Pakistan appears to have little to show for its efforts.
Nevertheless, we may continue to keep signature campaigns and other related activities going to combat the lies.
Regarding the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, I suggest that the matter be left for our Kashmiri organizations in India to decide based on their interaction with local KPs and the Government of India. Our worldwide umbrella organization is All India Kashmiri Samaj, which works with all other organizations in India.
Our job in this country should be limited to counter the malicious propaganda against scrapping of the Article 370 and 35 A.
Jeevan Zutshi
Chairman, Kashmir Task Force
Co-founder, Indo-American Kashmir Forum
Via E-mail
