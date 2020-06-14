I would like to thank you for covering my project in India-West.
With your help, Brighten A Day's coronavirus project has expanded throughout the nation. Thanks to your story, word of my project spread around, and we have had many people reaching out who were willing to contribute financially or volunteer their time to cheer up isolated seniors. This support has enabled us to reach tens of thousands of lonely nursing home residents throughout the United States with written letters and cards, care packs, video chatting, and cheerful videos. It’s been truly overwhelming to see the response from all of the facilities and the impact these cards, notes, and videos are making.
Once we received so much support from the community, we added new parts to our project to cheer up isolated seniors. Many nursing homes told us that some seniors would just like someone to talk to while they couldn’t see family or friends. In order to help, we have also been coordinating video chats between volunteers and nursing home residents. To help seniors stay connected with their own family through video chat, we’ve also been donating devices to several nursing homes. Nursing homes have told us that the seniors are so grateful because they are able to speak with relatives virtually.
Many nursing home residents have been telling us how appreciative they are that there are people outside who care about them while they cannot see friends or family.
None of this could have been possible without your story, which helped in spreading the word about my project. Your article on India-West helped more people learn about this project, so we were able to get both monetary donations and volunteer support. Your help also enabled us to expand our project to tens of thousands of seniors throughout the United States.
Thank you for helping me expand my project, and for reminding Americans that we care about our seniors.
Hita Gupta
Brighten A Day
