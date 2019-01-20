Now Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says in retaliation for former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's accusation that the GST implementation was a "monumental reform,” which had a disrupting impact on growth only for two quarters, and growth increased to 7 percent, then to 7.7 percent and went up till 8.2 percent late 2018.
But his statement contradicts the ground reality, as GST has increased the prices of all the commodities three-folds than before. I bear witness that after implementation of GST many businesses were affected, real estate agents were hurt and the public became miffed. He claimed the before imposing GST that GDP will go up by 2 points, price of goods will come down which will benefit consumers, and more jobs will be created. But where is the 2 percent growth?
Goods are much more expensive than earlier and jobs are nowhere to be seen. After all his boastings nothing has budged. It is baffling that ignoring the main objectives of GST he is beating about bush and calling Rajan "critic and cynic.” He must take his allegations seriously and accept his failure to make a strong and long-term fiscal policy.
Q. Qasmi
Hyderabad, India
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.