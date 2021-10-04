I enjoyed reading your article on “Asian Americans: Model or Marginalized Minority” Being an Asian American myself, I have some strong opinions on this issue as well.
The term “model minority” was first coined in the 1960s by sociologist William Petersen. It was used to describe the so-called “success stories” of some Japanese American families, who during World War II were forced into internment or pushed to enlist in the military as a means to prove their patriotism, yet were able to rebuild and reintegrate into society after the war.
A primary criticism of the model minority stereotype is how it has been used to pit Black and Asian communities against each other throughout American history.
The myth of the model minority also paints Asians as a monolith, when in fact some 23 million Asian Americans trace their roots to more than 20 countries in East and Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. The reduction of numerous ethnicities, origin countries, cultures and historical ties to the U.S. into one racial group leaves the most marginalized Asian American and Pacific Islanders, or AAPIs, out of the equation.
Though some AAPI subpopulations are heavily concentrated in higher-wage professional and management jobs, others, particularly women, are heavily concentrated in lower-wage service, hospitality and caregiving occupations.
In recent years, the representation gaps between Asian Americans in higher education and Asian leaders in corporate America have gained increasing scrutiny.
Asian Americans also need to enhance their visibility through politics, policy making, activism, and media coverage.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
