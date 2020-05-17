This Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we celebrate the progress we have made in AAPI visibility and representation, including a record number of 20 AAPI Members of Congress. And in this time of crisis, we recognize the extraordinary efforts of AAPI nurses, doctors, small business owners, and other essential workers who are serving on the front lines of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, we’ve also seen a disturbing rise in anti-Asian racism over the past few months. And President Trump has scapegoated the AAPI community to distract from his administration’s failures in containing the spread of the disease.
We must use this month as an opportunity not only to recognize the contributions of the AAPI community during this crisis, but also to denounce the dangerous anti-Asian rhetoric coming from the Trump administration. We must organize AAPI communities and speak to AAPI voters – AAPIs are the fastest-growing constituency in the Democratic Party – about their importance in this election and how Trump and the Republicans have failed them.
Let’s be clear: prejudice is not patriotism. Discrimination is not a public health strategy. And we need to hold our leaders accountable for their words. Federal agencies like the CDC and DOJ must work to stop anti-Asian sentiment, and every member of Congress must denounce Trump’s deliberate attempts to stoke bigotry and hate against Asian Pacific Americans.
Democrats believe diversity is our nation’s greatest strength. We stand with the Asian Pacific American community against racism and bigotry in any form, and we will keep fighting for an America that treats all people with dignity and respect.”
DNC Chair Tom Perez,
DNC Vice Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng,
DNC AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong
