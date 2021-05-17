This month we celebrate the rich heritage, traditions, and cultures of Asian Pacific Americans. America is better off because of their vast contributions and accomplishments. However, Democrats are failing Asian Pacific American communities.
The Republican Party stands with Asian Pacific Americans at a time when they are under attack, both physically and politically. We will continue to fight for better, because Asian Pacific Americans deserve better.
The violence we have seen against Asian Pacific Americans over the past few months is appalling and un-American. Let me be clear: the Republican Party wholly and strongly condemns these hate crimes and any form of violence or racism. This kind of ignorance and hatred has no place in our society and we pray for peace for the victims and justice for the perpetrators.
Now more than ever, it is important that we have strong, effective law enforcement to keep our Asian Pacific American communities safe and crime-free. Democrats’ all-out assault on our police puts even more lives at risk as more and more officers quit the force and departments lose funding. Fewer cops will mean more crime. Republicans know the importance of our police forces, and we support law enforcement in their endeavors to keep Asian Pacific Americans – and all Americans – safe both in their homes and in the streets. There is no place for political games when it comes to the safety of your family.
Beyond violence, Asian Pacific Americans are facing racial discrimination in our schools. Merit is being replaced with race in application processes in both secondary and higher education. We have seen this at universities such as Harvard and Yale and even at secondary magnet schools like Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Northern Virginia. These institutions are knowingly turning away qualified applicants to limit the number of Asian Pacific Americans in their student bodies.
Republicans have tried to end this discrimination every step of the way, but we have been met with mass resistance from Democrats. Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Kennedy even proposed an amendment that would prohibit federal funding for schools that discriminate against Asian Pacific Americans in their admissions process, but not a single Democrat supported the effort. Democrats’ policies are getting harder and harder to distinguish from segregation. Again, this is unacceptable and un-American. As Senator Tim Scott put it, these policies are setting us back 100 years, to a time when the most important thing about a student was the color of their skin. Application processes at our most prestigious schools should be about merit, not superficial characteristics.
On top of all this, Asian Pacific Americans are suffering from Democrat-supported pandemic closures which have left businesses fighting to keep their doors open and workers without jobs. Republicans have opposed ineffective lockdowns and pushed for businesses to reopen so Asian Pacific American businesses and workers can once again thrive. We continue to support pro-business and pro-growth policies that will reduce Asian Pacific American unemployment.
Overall, Republicans provide a positive message of a more prosperous future for Asian Pacific Americans. We will continue to fight for better schools, lower taxes, safer communities, and an end to discrimination. Republicans understand that Asian Pacific Americans deserve better than the broken promises of the Biden Administration and Democrat leadership.
Ronna McDaniel
Republican National Committee chairwoman
Via E-mail
