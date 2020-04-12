Last month, at least 25 Sikh worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed a prominent Gurudwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the war-torn country. Around 150 Sikhs were worshipping in the Gurudwara at the time of the attack.
The Sikh Foundation reached out to Senator Dr. Anarkali Honaryar, Representative of Minority of Sikhs and Hindus in the Parliament of Afghanistan, to offer support and prayers. This is her reply via an email:
"It is a sad day today, it was early morning that this terrorist attack happened on innocent Sikhs, they killed children, women, and civilians. Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan are so poor, they never accompanied domestic fights in Afghanistan, they never stood against other people, and I don't know why we suffered? We always raised our voice for peace.
“I saw innocent dead bodies, terrorists brutally murdered poor Sikhs. Thank you for kind email, please pray for us and forward our dissonant situation, to all Sikhs entities in the U.S and abroad. Sikhs in Afghanistan deserve to stay alive and they shouldn't be killed by terrorist groups, and we want peace.
“We will be in touch, and once again thanks for your condolences.”
Dr. N.S Kapany, founder and chairman of The Sikh Foundation, strongly condemned the attack, saying: “In these excruciating times, when we are living with this horrific global pandemic that shows no mercy, and everyone is vulnerable and scared, we could all use some good news. I would expect humanity to emerge out of this crisis and love for our fellow man to be of utmost importance to each and every one of us. Now we turn to the latest news from Afghanistan where a Sikh temple or gurudwara has been under siege by terrorists. Innocent peace-loving Sikh men, women and children have been ruthlessly massacred. Our hearts are broken. We ask that the global Sikh community immediately come together to help the Sikh families in Afghanistan in whatever way we possibly can.”
Anshu Malhotra, professor and Kapany Chair for Sikh & Punjab Studies at UC Santa Barbara, shared with us her dismay at the attack: “I condemn in the strongest possible terms this cowardly attack by ISIS on the small and vulnerable Sikh and Hindu community of Kabul, Afghanistan. The killing of 25 innocent children, women and men, is an unspeakable tragedy, horrible cruelty meted out on a people who are a threat to nobody, but easy targets for unscrupulous terrorist outfits. In the present politically fluid situation in Afghanistan, it is the duty of those with authority, to reach out to this peaceful community and give them the protection they deserve. This is not the first time that the Sikhs have been targeted. Those negotiating for peace, and a smooth transition, as the US prepares to withdraw its troops, have a special duty towards the more vulnerable sections of society.”
Tanmeet Gujral
Program Director,
The Sikh Foundation International
Palo Alto, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.