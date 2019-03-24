It was refreshing to read a recent letter in India-West entitled, “India Awakened, Democracy Restored.” It felt kind of like ‘Balance Restored’ when you decided to publish this letter in an era of a heavy bias in the other direction.
I hope the letter writer, Mike Ghouse, reads my letter. I would love to see him write more on the India situation in a pragmatic way like this, instead of the heavy bias I see in the media.
Vinod Kumar
Via E-mail
