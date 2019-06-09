I have read the review of “Kesari” and was intrigued where the writer refers to the Battle of Saragarhi that happened "over 200 years ago."
The Battle of Saragarhi took place on Sept. 12, 1897, exactly 121 years and 7 months ago.
J.S. Bedi
Pasadena, Calif.
