My name is Ben Gordon. I'm a high school student in Palo Alto and a fellow for Rishi Kumar’s campaign for the U.S. Congress. This spring, a Rishi for Congress supporter told me about Rishi’s grassroots campaign. I was immediately impressed by his vision for the district and his willingness to not accept PAC money of any kind. After a phone interview with the campaign, I joined Rishi’s team for the Spring Fellowship. I really liked Rishi’s willingness to act fearlessly and standup for every person in our community.
From my first day on the campaign, I loved the energy and positive atmosphere of the office. I'm surrounded by people who are passionate about engaging with the community and getting their input on how to address Silicon Valley’s quality of life challenges. I am impressed that we already knocked on doors in almost every city of our district and met with voters directly where they're at. That is the foundation for elected leadership success and Team Rishi has it. I am proud to be on this team.
Being a Fellow on this campaign has deepened my understanding of politics and helped me grow as a leader. I invite high school and college students to apply and experience the same with our internship program.
In addition to the skill sets I've gained, being a Rishi fellow gives me the opportunity to connect with other Fellows, elected officials, and community members who are impacting our neighborhoods. Also, I truly believe this will significantly enhance my communication and soft skills.
Ben Gordon
Palo Alto Fellow
Via E-mail
