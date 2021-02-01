Although former President Donald Trump had achieved some good results in foreign policy, however, his act of inciting his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, wrongfully believing the election was stolen from him, had lawmakers from both sides of the aisle feeling sad for this unprecedented act and attack.
While Trump may not be legally liable for inciting violence or sedition, the fact that we're having the discussion and call for his impeachment and that too for the second time during his presidency is startling.
The country was shocked, along with leaders and onlookers all around the world, as U.S. democracy and the democratic system was attacked.
The United States has been a diverse nation, with immigrants having arrived from many countries looking for better opportunities or escaping from oppression or fleeing as victims of wars. The U.S. Capitol represents a symbol of freedom, fairness, equality and justice for all. The attack on the Capitol was an attack on democracy.
All countrymen, whether born Americans or Americans by choice or immigration, should resolve that we will protect the ideals of this great nation. All Americans, lawmakers or common citizens, Republicans and Democrats, who have publicly condoned such undemocratic acts and acts that led to violence and resulted in loss of five American lives, and stood together hand-in-hand, deserve applause and praise for their courage in standing resilient against adversity. Let us remember the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “We shall overcome.”
The United States of America will stay the beacon of democracy, the superpower, as resilient as ever to uphold the ideals and the democratic principles of democracy under all circumstances.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
