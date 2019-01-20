I enjoyed reading the informative article, “Indra Nooyi Tops IndUS Business Journal List of Wealthiest Indian Americans,” which lists the names of Indian Americans and their companies. I would like to also see some information listing Indian Americans who contribute the most to charitable causes in India and the United States, including the amounts of money they give to charities.
Under our current implementation of the capitalistic system, we seem to focus on the wealth of the nation but neglect paying sufficient attention to the happiness of our citizens. In recent decades, while the rich are getting richer the rest of the population is getting poorer in their ability to get basic necessities of life such as decent housing, health care, quality education, etc.
All religions contain teachings about how to attain true happiness and peaceful living for individuals and for society that include providing for the basic needs of all segments of society. In order to follow such wise teachings, we need action at all levels, from government leaders to enact policies and laws to ensure a balance between business development and meeting the needs of clean air, water, crime free neighborhoods, open spaces, etc., for their constituents; business leaders to provide equal opportunities for jobs and equitable compensation to employees; religious leaders to remind their communities about providing for the needy; and for individuals to share some of their wealth with their poorer brothers and sisters.
In his book “The Tata Group From Torchbearers to Trailblazers,” Shashank Shah writes that in 1944 some of the most eminent industrialists were hosted by chairman Jehangir Tata to propose a ‘A Plan for Economic Development of India’, later known as the Tata Plan or Tata-Birla Plan, probably one of the first plans in the world prepared by capitalists which laid a strong emphasis on social well-being, with recommendations on improving per capita income, health, education, housing, agriculture and industry. In my opinion, this would be something our industry and political leaders could read and follow.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
