The Bhagavad Gita should be read, studied and taught subject wise, since Lord Krishna is discussing many subjects in the Bhagavad Gita.
I wrote about about every subject Lord Krishna discussed in the Bhagavad Gita in my book “Amazing Secrets of the Bhagavad Gita”published during 2015. This book is an in-depth discussion about every aspect of the Bhagavad Gita between an 18-year-old American born grandson and his grandfather in Q&A format.
My book “Am I A Hindu?” published in 1988 to educate my son all about his culture who was attending a Catholic School in the U.S., is an international best seller and used in many universities in their world religion curriculum and received rave reviews from almost all newspapers and magazines in India. In the U.S., both “Library Journal” and “Book List” magazines highly recommend all libraries carry copies of this book.
Youngsters will only read the Bhagavad Gita if it is discussed subject wise.
Readers should know what Lord Krishna has to say about Sankhya philosophy, Nishkama Karma, birth, death, reincarnation, caste system, sin, heaven, hell, Bhakti Yoga, yoga, women, creation and annihilation of the universe, Soma ritual, upside down tree, ashramas, ashrama dharmas, Gayatri Mantra and Vedanta.
Ed Viswanathan
Via E-mail
