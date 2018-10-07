I am Dnyaneshwar Yeotkar from India. On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi I have started a “world bicycle march for peace and friendship.” Throughout the bicycle tour, I aim to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi to the world. Also, along with Gandhi’s message the core message of all great personalities like nonviolence, truth, clean and peaceful society. Till now I have covered over 26886 km through India, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bali, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, all Southeast Asian countries. While I travel visiting schools, colleges and universities I discuss the Gandhian thought of peace, non-violence, and self-sustenance.
Along with spreading Gandhi’s philosophy, I’m hoping to meet the president or prime minister of the country to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as “The Year of Nonviolence Fiesta 2019.” On that occasion we should organize different programs and provide material on the same subject.
I’m also traveling to the U.S. and my journey will start from San Francisco at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, San Francisco Ferry Building, San Francisco, then on to Medford, Portland, Seattle. Spokane, Butte, Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Pittsburg, New York, Washington, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami.
I hope to attend small gatherings for discussion on Gandhian thought and about the celebrations of the 150th anniversary with meetings in schools, colleges, and universities.
Dnyaneshwar Yeotkar
Via E-mail
