The recent move to mobilize bicycles to distribute essentials and medicines to senior citizens through bicycle warriors in Bengaluru is welcome. The move comes at a time when the entire world is witnessing an alarming pandemic crisis and owing to which necessary curbs for movement of goods and human contacts are put in place.
The bicycles act as eco-friendly vehicles and thus form an effective mode of transport to reduce carbon emissions. The initiative taken up by the bicycle warriors is highly appreciable and needs to be looked into by the government to further mobilize such an initiative at least across all the BBMP wards within Bengaluru Urban District.
As bicycles promote eco-friendly transport and sustainability, the government should now look up to the newly launched bicycle warriors in Bengaluru to ensure supply of essential commodities, medicines especially to senior citizens and across hospitals without much disruption and curbs owing to the issue of curfew passes. An effective people-friendly strategy to enable seamless movement of bicycles to the needy people and at hospitals across Bengaluru needs to be formulated by respective authorities. The positive step thus helps citizens to emulate their fight against the pandemic during such a crisis with the help of eco-friendly bicycle warriors.
Varun Dambal
Bangalore, India
