In their first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reversed an inventory of harmful policies against Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders; extended and strengthened the Affordable Care Act; and invested in hard working families and communities of color with the American Rescue Plan, which notably includes a $10 billion investment to expand COVID-19 vaccines for communities of color and underserved populations.
We are thankful for President Biden and Vice President Harris’ decisive and thoughtful leadership to guide our nation through this devasting pandemic. We are encouraged by their commitment and invitation to work through consensus, urging Congress to pass and sign the bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law; eliminate and address long standing barriers to healthcare for immigrant communities; ensure COVID-19 information, testing, treatment and vaccine access for all; make language access and data disaggregation a priority; and continue to nominate and appoint a representative government.
The Biden-Harris administration ran on a platform to Build Back Better for all Americans. Too often is our Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community left behind or rendered invisible. The first 100 days in office have been encouraging, but there is still work to be done to unite and heal the country, and create a more hopeful future where institutionalized barriers are broken down and systemic racism is rooted out so that each American can achieve and fulfill her full potential. We look forward to continuing our work with the Administration to create a healthier and more inclusive nation for all.
Juliet K. Choi
CEO,
Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum
Oakland, California
