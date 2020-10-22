The United States presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020, which will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. American citizens will select presidential electors who in turn will vote on Dec. 14, 2020, to either elect a new president and vice president or reelect the incumbents, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, respectively.
Republicans and Democrats are poles apart on health care, social justice, law and order, immigration, climate change and “America first doctrine.” The importance of America globally has never been higher; if the United States does not lead, there will be no leadership.
America has never faced an election like this as we are at an inflection point in history, navigating a polarized world as it faces a pandemic, regional conflicts, a shrinking and a ballooning economy of growing inequality. Criticized for spewing out billions of words and achieving scant results in its primary mission of ensuring Democratic peace, the Congress nonetheless remains the one place that its members can meet to talk and pull together. And as frustrating as its lack of progress often is, especially when it comes to preventing and ending crises, there is also strong support for its power to bring together not only states but also people of all ages from all walks of life, ethnicities and religions to discuss critical issues to determine the truth, rather than doubling down on entrenched biases, exclusionary behaviors and “us vs. them” ideologies. We are paying a high price to hinder progress with positivity.
At no time before have voters faced a stark choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas. People are continuing to lose trust in government and political establishments as they are giving teeth to a groundswell of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance in a deeply divided America of rising homelessness, civil rights injustices with racial unrest, to a race for a battle of Bidenomics vs. MAGAnomics.
The promise of our great nation is a celebration of our democracy, as Americans who believe in the promise of our great nation and in the enduring strength of our republic where anybody can be anything. As a first generation American and a success story – a living embodiment and epitome of the American Dream, which is not racist, and is not dead – I believe we can find our humanity again. A country where we look after one another is really the strongest foundation of any governing nation, and we can honor no greater cause than that. America taught me that if you work hard, and have an opportunity, you can succeed – no matter who you are or what your background is. Nothing is more central to the idea of democracy than the process of voting in the land of hopes and dreams of American values. The stakes this year are clear enough for me and my family as this election will rank as the most important of our lifetimes.
We can build a better and brighter future trusting the democratic process. Trusting the people to do better to learn the answer to the question Ben Franklin was asked at the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention: What kind of government do we have? His answer: “A republic if you can keep it.” It is now up to us to keep it as we face our own 2020 moment. We must meet the moment. We must show unity like never to overcome today’s emergency, get the world moving and working and prospering again peacefully.
Our greatest defense is to vote based on facts, integrity and a moral compass that believes all people are created equal, and freedom is fundamental to the American soul. Last but not least, the winner and the loser of this election take the verdict of the American voters like a man and not to hold grudges. Nothing matters more in the long term than preserving our Constitution and the Bill of Rights – preserving the fundamental liberties we all enjoy as Americans. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America. Bravo America.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, California
