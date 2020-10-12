Ever since Kamala Harris’s selection as the Democratic vice presidential nominee by Joe Biden, Indian Americans have been euphoric. I think this is a grave mistake.
As an American voter, it is important that we should first vote for America. All things being equal, we should move to consider how it can help India. I argue that in either case, the Biden-Harris ticket is the worst combination.
First, we should look at the record of both. Harris first, since she has attracted the imagination of Indians. I believe her record as attorney general of San Francisco and California is horrible. Her record as senator is too short and mostly anti-India (more later).
Biden, though somewhat moderate in the past, has moved to the extreme left. With his son’s extensive dealings with China, he (with Obama) gave a free hand to China in the U.S.
They both seem to have soft corner for Pakistan, whose involvement in spreading terrorism is well known.
Who will be good for India? Hands down President Trump is the best choice. Biden and Harris have attacked India on CAA and Article 370, which is not only good for the people of India, but it is none of the business of the U.S. to meddle in Indian laws. Biden had blocked India’s purchase of rockets from Russia in 1992 as well.
Harris, though she now flaunts her Indian ancestry, she never talked, mentioned or took pride in her Indian heritage until she was nominated for vice president.
The Biden-Harris team fails the test. Not fit for India.
Gaurang Desai
Via E-mail
