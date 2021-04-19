I read with interest your article regarding Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna pushing for a bolder infrastructure plan. I have the following comments.
One, if it’s going to be hard to pass President Jo Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, how do these representatives expect to pass a $10 trillion infrastructure plan? Mitch McConnell has openly declared that he has no interest in Biden’s infrastructure plan. On top of that, we have Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, who is always ready to throw a monkey wrench into whatever Biden tries to accomplish. All the 50 Democratic senators have to vote on a bill without exception to pass a bill, using the budget reconciliation process, and having Vice President Kamala Harris to provide the vote needed to get 51 votes.
Two, I agree with Khanna about opposing a mileage tax or gas tax to finance the infrastructure expenses. I also agree with him about having rich folks, making $400,000 in a year, finance it. I am against raising corporate taxes. In fact, these taxes should be lowered if it makes our corporations more competitive globally.
Three, according to the “2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure” provided by the American Society of Civil Engineers, for the first time in 20 years, our infrastructure GPA is C minus, up from a D plus in 2017. So, we are headed in the right direction but have a long way to go.
Four, ASCE has broken down the infrastructure into 17 categories. We must stick to the traditional definition of infrastructure.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, Calif.
