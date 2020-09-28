I enjoyed reading your article, “Historic VP Choice: ‘Win for Women’; Indian Americans Elated as Biden Picks Kamala Harris” (India-West, Aug. 14, 2020). However, this vice presidential pick is a source of jubilation not only for women but also for all Indian Americans and Blacks.
Joe Biden indeed showed good judgment, emotional maturity, and political skill by picking Harris as a running mate. She does check all the boxes that would help him win in 2020. She is charismatic, telegenic, intelligent, articulate, tough, aggressive, and a good debater, and yet pleasant, earnest, and fair minded. Most importantly, should God forbid something would happen to Biden, she would be ready on “Day One” to serve as a president, as competent and trustworthy as she is.
Nobody thought that Biden would win the nomination until Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina endorsed him in the South Carolina primary, which provided him the momentum to win enough subsequent primaries to clinch the nomination. The endorsement of Clyburn garnered for him a lot of votes of Blacks and women. Therefore, Biden had no choice but to choose a Black woman as his running mate, especially because he had pledged in the past that his VP pick would be a woman.
Politically, too, it was a brilliant move because the Black turnout is crucial for a Democratic presidential candidate. One of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 was that not enough Blacks showed up to vote. They all showed up for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
