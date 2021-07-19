I am pleased to see an extensive coverage of India’s Covid issues in India-West and other media. However, I don’t see much media coverage of the “Black Fungus” (“Mucormycosis”) issue that is associated with the Covid issue.
Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood. The disease has a close link to diabetes, and conditions which compromise the immune system. Experts have said that an overuse during the COVID-19 pandemic of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge.
Also, in India, there was a severe shortage of oxygen, so they had to pull in oxygen from wherever they could get it, either oxygen tanks or cylinders. Some of those tanks and cylinders were outdated and it’s possible that those appliances or oxygen delivery systems were colonized by the fungus.
Black fungus is a serious infection, and it can be fatal. India has had over 250 deaths from mucormycosis to date, according to local media.
India is seeing a rise in cases of mucormycosis during the COVID-19 pandemic. This usually rare infection is becoming more common in people who have or are recovering from COVID-19. India has had almost 9,000 cases of mucormycosis, and the number continues to rise. For this reason, India’s Health Ministry has put out an advisory to increase awareness of this previously rare disease, so that healthcare providers can recognize it early.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
