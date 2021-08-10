I was glad to learn about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting India to discuss various issues, one of the issues being the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021.
Support for the withdrawal is widespread in the United States, with the majority of Americans in favor of ending American military operations in Afghanistan.
But the present regime in Afghanistan is unstable, and some experts estimate it may collapse within the year. If it does so, the resulting power vacuum would likely be filled by the Taliban, whose history of human rights abuses include violence against women and children.
So, the issue seems to have a moral dimension to it, according to Michael Walzer, a political philosopher.
Walzer mentions Colin Powell’s advice to President George W. Bush about the invasion of Iraq – codified as the “Pottery Barn rule” after the perceived store policy: If you break it, you bought it. That is: If you make yourself the ruler over others, you are responsible for them, and what happens to them should be on your conscience.
As per this rule, if the withdrawal entails taking ownership of some moral wrongs, the United States has an obligation to ensure that such wrong is minimized. Thus, the U.S. is obligated to provide refuge to those people who have borne particular risks, such as the translators who worked on the military bases within Afghan territory and have been targeted by the Taliban for their work. The United States must also avoid getting into immoral situations going forward.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
