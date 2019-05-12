The American Sikh Council is shocked at the mass murder committed by terrorists through a series of coordinated bombings which has rocked churches and several hotels in Sri Lanka, killing almost 300 people on Easter Sunday April 22, in the South Asian island nation. More than 500 people have been injured in the worst attack of its kind.
Nearly all victims were Sri Lankan. Dozens of foreigners were also killed. The blasts targeted four hotels, including the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and the Cinnamon Grand in the capital Colombo.
Cabinet spokesperson and health minister Rajitha Senaratne blamed the bombings on ‘National Thowheeth Jama'ath’, a little-known local Muslim organization. There were six suicide bombers involved in the explosions. So far, 24 people have been arrested in connection to the attacks.
The FBI and Interpol are among the global agencies who are stepping in to assist the investigation.
The government may have had information about the attacks prior to the bombings.
The American Sikh Council stands in solidarity with all the people of Sri Lanka in prayer and condemns this heinous crime in every possible way.
American Sikh Council president Dr. Gurdas Singh stated, “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the families of the victims of this horrifying and extraordinary terrorism.”
ASC stands firmly against all kinds of terrorism and all terrorists must be denounced in the strongest possible terms and brought to justice.
ASC urges all the Gurdwaras and other Sikh institutions to rally against hate and bigotry, and continue to educate non-Sikh neighbors about the Sikh message of universal brotherhood/sisterhood to spread peace and inclusiveness as directed by our faith founders.
The American Sikh Council also urges all Sikh Americans to be vigilant and make sure that there are security measures in place for the respective Gurdwaras and the sangats. These are worrisome times and it is up to us to be proactive and be prepared to keep our children and everyone safe.
American Sikh Council
Voorhees, New Jersey
