The focus on health and education continues to be a focus area in this year’s Budget, which is a good sign. Only a healthy generation can ensure steady growth of the individual and the country's economic progress. The holistic vision of healthcare to cover new diseases was a very important decision with new diseases outbreak happening on regular intervals.
There should be an increase in allocation of funds for upgradation of hospital facilities to ensure basic services and quality medical facilities to the needy and the PPP model hospitals is definitely going to enable the same.
Higher enrolment of girls compared to boys in the schools shows that the gender inequality has considerably reduced, which is a sign of progress. Women empowerment is the fundamental requirement for a country's progress. The Rs. 3000 crores allocation for skill development would give a boost to that.
The progress of the nation is guaranteed once the basic health and education needs are taken care of. The availability of medicines at affordable rates under Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts in a welcome move in addition to the holistic vision of healthcare and education. We are very excited to support all the programs related to health and education in addition to the other programs under water, sanitation, menstrual hygiene, zero hunger and calamity relief.
Jiji John
Executive Director,
Child Help Foundation
Via E-mail
