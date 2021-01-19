They See Blue congratulates the 46th president of the United States Joseph Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Devi Harris on their Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
Indian Americans and South Asians voted in record numbers for Democrats across the nation to deliver a mandate for change and elect the first Indian American vice president in the United States of America.
We congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who garnered a decisive and historic victory over Donald Trump in November 2020. In addition to mobilizing South Asian voters for the White House, Senate and House races, TSB made phenomenal efforts in Georgia for the Senate run-offs resulting in clear victories for Jon Ossoff and Rafael Warnock, the latter being the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia. We congratulate all Georgians, along with Senators Ossoff and Warnock for this historic moment for the Peach State.
“We are gratified with the success of our voter-outreach efforts targeting the South Asian community across the U.S.,” said Sunil Mehta, co-founder of They See Blue. “TSB mobilized grassroots volunteers in key states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, making over 1.5 million “get out the vote” contacts during the course of the 2020 campaign. It is clear that South Asians voted in record numbers to seal the deal for Democrats this year.”
Indeed, given the siege of the Capitol which shook our nation on Jan. 6, 2021, it is vital to point out that in choosing Biden/Harris, a majority of Americans have risen up against authoritarianism, anti-immigrant xenophobia, and a culture of polarization; the voters have given a clear mandate for racial justice, science, the rule of law, and democracy at the ballot box.
They See Bluemembers are committed to working hard in the months ahead to strengthen our democracy and heal the divide of a polarized nation to build an “America United.” In Mahatma Gandhi’s words, "When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won.”
They See Blue is an all-volunteer, grassroots organization with over 4,000 members and 25 chapters across the U.S. (including in all swing states, where the South Asian vote clearly makes a critical difference). It is an inclusive multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-generational organization open to ALL South Asians regardless of national origin or other criteria.
Founded in the Bay Area in 2018, TSB volunteers worked to successfully flip two Congressional House seats in California’s Central Valley region that year. They See Blue's mission is to mobilize and engage Americans of South Asian origin in the democratic process to help Democrats win federal, state, and local races. For more information, see our website at www.theyseeblue.com.
Paawan Kothari
They See Blue
Via E-mail
