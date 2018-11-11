It is strange that Indian American Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif) and Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) are supporting Indian immigrant women for their H-4 visas by writing to the Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship and Immigration Service to reconsider a proposed rule that will strip them of their ability to work in the U.S., because it will lead to isolation, depression, anxiety feeling of guilt and loss of self-worth?
I would like to ask these two senators, do they represent U.S. citizens in their state or India?
U.S. corporations have found a sneaky way to lay off their American workers, and hire cheaper H-1B visa holders, a majority of them from India.
Why pay someone in U.S. dollars, when you can hire another person by paying him/her in Indian rupees. Most of the Indians who are here on a temporary basis, multiply what they are getting by 73 or whatever the exchange rate is that time. I have seen H-1B visa holders shivering in a T-shirt on BART stations in the month of January. A $30 sweater costs a lot of money when multiplied by 73. There are reports of 6 H-1B visa holders living in a two bedroom apartment taking turns in sleeping. I know of men who signed for $100,000 and were paid half of that amount in cash.
Companies have laid off U.S.-based employees and hired cheap H-1B visa holders from India. Disney and UCSF are two recent examples of this scam. What about the isolation, depression, anxiety, feeling of guilt and a loss of self-worth of these American employees?
Well, it does not matter, they can retrain – doing what – making hamburgers!
I feel that President Donald Trump is very correct in banning the H-1B and H-4 visas completely. His idea of "Buy American and Hire American" is the way to go.
Virendra Jain
Concord, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.