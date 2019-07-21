India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla (second from left) visited San Francisco June 21 to attend the launch of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute’s new report focusing on the convergence of economic interests between Northern California and India. He is shown here with California Governor Gavin Newsom (center), Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis (second from right), Chief of Protocol Charlotte Shultz (right), and India’s Consul General to the West Coast region Sanjay Panda (left), at the Bay Area Council’s Pacific Summit. (photo courtesy of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco)