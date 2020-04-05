About 800,000 doctors are needed in India today. If there was ever a need of doctors in India then this is the time. Indians are needed more urgently in India than in the U.S.
So, Indian doctors (all physicians, residents in training, medical students), especially young doctors under 70 years of age, should give their services back to India. Indians would love to see the face of doctors, especially in the countryside.
I think this is best way of showing our love for India.. There should be no excuse such as curfew in India. I am sure the Indian Embassy and Indian Government will take care of all the formalities.
