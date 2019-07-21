There is not a single human being out there who does not want to feel secure about his/her faith, race, ethnicity, culture, and other uniqueness. Indians are no different.
The 2019 election not only has shaken a majority of the Indians, but it even surprised the winners with the landslide referendum the Indians gave them. The results have created anxieties among the Indians. There are those who are worried about the future of the nation and what will happen to its well-knit social fabric, a thousand-year-old sabhyata of pluralism. Then there are others who are celebrating the unchecked power the public has bestowed on them.
We hope that the Hindu, Dalit, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Adivasi, Parsees, Bahai, Jewish and other Indian communities can work together to shape the future of India for the common good of all Indians with prejudice towards none. Every Indian should feel secure about his or her uniqueness. No one should fear the other; that is an ideal society.
Indeed, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India's last governor-general, articulated such a society. He said he would like to see an India where a single woman can walk the streets of Madras, day or night, without fear or apprehension and reach home safely from her workplace or the shop. Is this the India you want? Do you want India to be a free nation where you can eat, drink, wear, or believe whatever you wish?
I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allay the apprehensions of fellow Indians about the future of the country.
Mike Ghouse
Via E-mail
