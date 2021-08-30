The Caribbean-American Coalition Inc., a civic organization headquartered in New York, overwhelmingly supports the resettling of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Afghan families in Guyana. The Coalition arrived at this conclusion after it received numerous comments and suggestions in favor of Afghan resettlement.
One proposal is to increase the number to between 5,000 and 10,000 families as a humanitarian contribution to the worldwide effort. Guyana has a tradition of helping others in need such as assistance to Haiti and others. It is a small country with a big heart. It has a close economic and strategic partnership with the United States, which desperately needs global assistance in this effort. Apart from Guyana, other CARICOM countries should take some of the displaced Afghans, with CARICOM taking the initiative.
A statement by the Caribbean American Coalition states, “Guyana should seriously consider resettling 500 (or more) Afghan families in Guyana, working in close partnership with the USA, which would certainly welcome Guyana’s contribution at this crucial time.”
CAC considers this as a rare, once-in-a-lifetime humanitarian and partnership opportunity to provide a secure and desperately needed homeland in Guyana for displaced Afghans, at a unique time in history. The displaced Afghan families can be relocated from their temporary transit locations in the U.S., Middle East and other locations, with a complete, detailed vetting process to be done for all families to be resettled.
Most, if not all, of the displaced Afghan families are educated, English speaking, and trained, having worked for the U.S. Armed Forces, contractors, security firms, news organizations, schools, NGOs, and support services. They can fill currently open positions in the expanding oil/gas/energy/security sectors, as well as can establish and perform off-site call centers, agricultural projects, security and support services, business centers, etc.
CAC is convinced that the Guyana-USA economic and strategic alliance would be enhanced, while Guyana’s worldwide image of good will and humanitarianism would be advanced. Simultaneously, this initiative would add to the cultural and ethnic diversity of Guyana (some Afghans were among the Indian indentured servants in Guyana). In addition, we envision continuing linkage, travel, transactions and interaction among Afghans in the U.S. and Guyana – with tremendous short term and long-term economic benefit, and the expansion of other business opportunities.
CAC suggests the immediate use of one (1) or more closed sugar estate(s) in Guyana which have adequate land, housing spots, farming area, irrigation, access roads, space for businesses. The use of readily available pre-fabricated homes for quick, easy assembly may be obtained from the United States’ Federal Emergency Management Administration which has large inventories of other much needed temporary housing items.
It is estimated that the initial annual costs could be $100,000 to house and provide food per family. We believe that the U.S., United Nations, EU, and CARICOM can be persuaded to support this effort for at least three years, as well as contributions for infrastructure, schools, communications, food, transportation and energy.
The Afghans are a resourceful and enterprising people who will bring added innovation to Guyana. It wouldn’t be long before ‘Afghan City’ is adding to the diversity for which Guyana is famous.
It’s a win-win proposition for all. We urge our leaders to act quickly.
Ashook Ramsaran
Dhanpaul Narine
Caribbean American Coalition, Inc.
New York, New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.