This month, we celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, commemorating the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and their contributions to our country. From the Chinese Americans who fought school segregation in Mississippi and San Francisco and the Japanese Americans who fought against discrimination during World War II to the Filipino Americans who stood side by side with Latino migrant workers during the Delano Grape Strike, AAPIs have been instrumental in our country’s steady march toward equality and justice.
Today, our fight to forge a more perfect union continues. AAPIs are the fastest-growing constituency in the Democratic Party and there are more AAPIs serving in Congress than ever before. AAPI voters play a critical role in key battleground states, but voting rights are under attack in states such as Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina, where Republican lawmakers are making it harder for immigrants and communities of color to have a voice in our democracy. Additionally, Trump continues to use racist and xenophobic rhetoric as AAPIs are increasingly the targets of hate crimes.
Democrats believe that diversity is our country’s greatest strength. As we observe Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we recommit ourselves to standing alongside our AAPI brothers and sisters who are fighting to create a more inclusive society, and electing leaders who will stand up against Trump’s attempts to tear AAPI communities and families apart.”
Tom Perez, DNC Chair
Seema Nanda, DNC CEO
Democratic National Committee
Washington, DC
