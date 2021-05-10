In celebration of the first day of AAPI Heritage Month, executive director Varun Nikore issued the following statement on behalf of the AAPI Victory Alliance:
“This year alone, AAPI Heritage Month reminds us of the resiliency and strength of our communities. Over the past year, we witnessed a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, yet our communities refused to be silenced. We came together and we continue to fight these crimes and AAPI hate every single day. We have and will continue to fight back.
“Electorally, AAPI’s showed up in record numbers at the ballot box—with turnout soaring over 45% from 2016 to 2020. We are voted loyally for President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda and we are the reason why Democrats control the White House, Senate, and Congress. In crucial states and districts, AAPI’s put progressives over the top.
“Still, we’re in a battle to actively harness our growing political energy and power and achieve the recognition and respect we deserve. Only when politicians, lawmakers, and influencers acknowledge our growing political strength and give us seats at the table will we truly feel welcomed and respected in our current political and societal landscapes. We need real, meaningful investment in our communities to continue to grow. Everything else we hear are just words. The AAPI Victory Alliance is working everyday to achieve our goals. We will continue to fight and advocate for AAPI interests and increased AAPI recognition and respect.
“AAPI’s are more than just our contributions to society—we deserve to be heard, to prosper, and to have people acknowledge the needs of our communities just like they do with other groups. We will continue to advocate for our community and those marginalized in our work at AAPI Victory Alliance. We have achieved so much in the past year alone. However, the work to achieve even more continues today and every single day.”
Abhi Raman
AAPI Victory Alliance
Via E-mail
