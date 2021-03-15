Planet Earth is heating up. The global ocean and soil temperatures have increased relatively rapidly during the last century. And all of the top 10 warmest years have occurred since 1998. Increasing temperatures are causing snow cover in the Arctic to shrink, ice shelves in the Antarctic to collapse and glaciers in the Himalayas and elsewhere to melt. Consequently, the overall sea level is rising. It has already risen about eight inches over the last century and is expected to increase about three feet by 2100.
The rising sea level will inundate low-lying areas, like some of those in the Maldives and India’s Lakshadweep, with saltwater. Most of these areas would become uninhabitable.
Storms have started forming earlier and lasting much longer than usual. Also, they are becoming more frequent, more intense, and more catastrophic. The trend will likely continue in future.
In 2020, five cyclonic storms made landfall in India, instead of the usual three annually. It was the third consecutive year of above average cyclonic storm activity. Also, it was the second year in a row to have a Super Cyclonic Storm.
The storms in India, in 2020, caused several hundred million dollars’ worth of damage and more than 230 deaths.
Each year, wildfires destroy millions of hectares of the world's forests. In the process, carbon locked in the biomass is released, wild flora and fauna are adversely affected, and there is loss of human life and property.
According to a report by India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, the country has seen a substantial increase in the number of wildfires in the last several years. Their intensity and extent also have increased over the past 20 years.
The Himalayan regions and the ecologically sensitive dry deciduous forests of India, especially those in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, and Odisha, are the most vulnerable to wildfires.
Distribution and behavior of animals, birds and plants are being affected by climate change. Plants bloom and mammals come out of hibernation earlier in the year than usual. Migratory birds arrive at their nesting grounds and lay eggs earlier in the year. Many of the world’s species have started moving in search of more hospitable climates. Some species cannot move any further and some cannot move as fast as they need to. A quarter of animals and plants may become extinct, according to some experts.
Changing rainfall patterns will definitely affect agriculture and those who rely on it everywhere. At places even within the same regions, there may be more intense periods of heavy rain and flooding followed by longer dry periods. There may be severe droughts, reduced crop production and major drinking water shortages.
According to the World Bank, sectors in India that are vulnerable to climate change include agriculture, water resources, coastal economies, and health. Also, the country needs to address environmental stressors such as land degradation, poor air quality and unsustainable groundwater use.
There are 290 million low-income people in India, who live below the international poverty line of $1.25 per day. Like everywhere else, these poor people will be impacted the most by the changing climate. And more than 60 percent of Indians, who depend on farming for their livelihood, may be overwhelmed by weather events associated with climate change.
Climate is changing. We cannot hold it steady. We have to find ways to protect nature and people while the climate changes. We need solutions, which are holistic, durable and help our communities and nature to become resilient.
Pritam Kumar Rohila
Via E-mail
