A recent article on the citizenship question proposed for the Census 2020 by your reporter Sunita Sohrabji created an interest to test my civic knowledge to pass this test.
I am a legal immigrant born in India and never studied American history in any school. To my surprise, I scored 90% (18 out of 20 questions).
So, what makes me think that the test is stricter and will deter immigrants from becoming citizens? Please do not scare potential citizens unnecessarily. American tests are merit-based and there is no reservation or quota system to promote failed candidates.
Prakash Tendulkar
San Jose, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.