This is with reference to your coverage of the FIA-UFICA Independence Day celebrations held on Aug. 10, 2019 at Artesia Park. I was never arrested. The Artesia police asked me many questions and I answered them and they recorded.
They said they will call me when needed and have given me Nov. 8 for a hearing at Bellflower court.
I came to know that Mr. Deedwania had misbehaved with my daughter using foul language and had had put his hand on her shoulder. As an upset, angry father I went to him and pushed him hard, asking him why he pushed my daughter in the first place. Rest is known to people, soon he returned to the grounds and was seen enjoying music. Sorry to say your reporter did not call me or contact any UFICA members. This is my clarification.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Via E-mail
