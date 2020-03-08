We thank Dr. Yatindra Bhatnagar for his very scholarly and well researched feedback in response to our earlier article, “Jains and Sikhs Walking Together.”
The purpose of our original article was to point out the interdependence, respect, support and coexistence of the Jains and Sikhs in Punjab and other places.
No religion flourishes and survives in vacuum. There is always a sharing of ideas, customs, rituals and traditions from the surroundings and from each other. In each religion, over time, changes, various sects and subsects do develop. No religion is immune from it.
Bhatnagar mentions about the caste system, use of non-vegetarian food, alcohols and kirpans, etc., in Sikhism. Our take on this is that some of these came about because of necessity and some are manmade (particularly some caste system in Sikhism) but not as a philosophy.
Specifically, Bhatnagar points out that there are caste systems in the Sikh religion such as the Jats and Khatris, etc. All these are manmade.No Sikh Guru has written or spoken about it. In fact, quite the opposite. If someone wants to practice it of his/her own accord that is his/her choice. Similarly, Sikh Gurus did not prescribe idol worship either. The status of women is described by the First Sikh Guru Nanak Dev Ji as follows, “A woman who gives birth to the kings, queens & generals, how can that woman be less than a man.”
All religions as a philosophy have many common threads, such as all religions of the world teach us sacrifice, honesty, purity of character, forgiveness, care for each other, respect and tolerance etc. The essence of all teaching is that one should serve and befriend all.
We are all different leaves of a majestic tree and all religions teach us to return good for evil.
Our main and only focus of the original article was to share with the readers how the Jains and Sikhs have been of help and support to each other and not to point out the differences (which we all have). We all should strive to break the walls that separate us and build the bridges that unite us
In that context, we share another such real historical event of Jains and Sikhs walking together
Nearly 300 years ago, a Muslim ruler in Punjab killed the 2 very young sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs (by placing them alive into a brick wall). When the Muslim ruler even refused to grant them a small piece of land for their cremation/burial, it was a Jain (Todar Mal Jain) in that town who rose to the occasion and bought a small piece of land with his gold coins for the purpose of their burial.
This is how Jains and Sikhs’ existence is intimately intertwined.
Harvinder Singh Sahota
Laguna Beach, Calif.
Sulekh C. Jain
Las Vegas, Nevada
