I was dismayed to read Neera Kuckreja Sohoni’s article, “Of Glass Ceiling and Carping Women,” and offer the following comments.
One, unlike Sohoni, I do agree with the authors of the Ms. article in that women are judged by the media and the public by a different standard, when compared to men. Their appearance, demeanor, style of speaking, choice of clothing and makeup, and other superficial factors become more important than is the case with men. Being a woman, Sohoni herself must have noticed that.
Two, unlike Sohoni, I don’t see anything wrong in women working in areas of health and family welfare, if that’s what they want to. Women, by nature, are more nurturing and health and family oriented than men.
Three, Sohoni’s conservative leanings are hiding in plain sight when she complains about “consistently derogatory coverage” of Trump by the media. Obviously, she means mainstream media because the far right media like Fox News always glorified him. How can there not be a “consistently derogatory coverage” of a man, who consistently lied to us, distracted us from real issues, mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic, dismantled our economy, aided and abetted racism, and made us a laughing stock in the international community?
Four, Sohoni’s conservative leanings again got exposed when she complained about “harsh coverage in the media” of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon lady, who elevated the belief in conspiracy theories to an art form. It is stunning that Sohoni criticizes feminists for not speaking up in her support.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.