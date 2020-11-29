I would like to share some news with your readers. The Hindu Community Institute, a two-year-old startup for serving the community at large, will be launching a 1-800 service via phone for anyone (Indian/Non-Indian) who would like to learn, or apply any Indian cultural/traditions to their current state of affairs – from last rites, babies’ birth ceremony, naming ceremony, coming out ceremony, new house blessings, resources inclusive of priests in their area, and traditions required for their current state of affairs.
The students who graduate with a counseling diploma will provide this as a free service that will be launched to the community at large, by calling this 1-800 number. They are creating a new resource for couples that would like to get married and various other innovative ways to address communities’ needs.
Visit hinduci.org for more information.
Kranti
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.