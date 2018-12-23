A corridor is defined as "a long passage in a building from which doors lead into rooms." What is the possibility that the Kartarpur corridor will become a convenient visa-free entry point for Pakistani terrorists to enter into India?
For practical reasons, the entry into and exit out of this corridor will have to be monitored. It could be by permits, visas, passports, or whatever; some type of document will be necessary to exclude illegitimate entry into India. Pakistanis will have similar mirroring concerns.
Amrit Lall
Brisbane, Calif.
