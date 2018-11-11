With a deep sense of bewilderment, shock and sorrow, JAINA (Federation of Jain Associations in North America) expresses their deepest condolences to the Jewish community, families and friends of the victims of a massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
JAINA stands in solidarity and support with our friends at the American Jewish Committee and Jewish communities nationwide. We condemn the murder of innocent Jewish worshippers at the synagogue in Pittsburgh and will continue to work with our Jewish-American friends and other interfaith partners in fighting bigotry and racism.
Young and old worshippers gathered to pray in what they considered their sanctuary only to meet a violent death is a blemish on the entire human race. These abhorrent acts are occurring in temples, mosques, churches and synagogues with such frequency that we, in our numbness, submit to them in resignation losing sight of the preciousness of each life as a gift from God that must be cherished and not squandered. JAINA believes in the principles of non-violence (ahimsa), live and help live, and we have thousands of years of experience adhering to these principles.
More than 100,000 Jains of North America as firm believers in nonviolence, respect all lives and are united in rejecting and condemning such senseless violence and raise our voice in prayer that such heinous acts do not occur again. We must learn to love, respect and honor everyone as possessing of the same souls like our own and recognize that hurting anyone is diminishing ourselves. Peace on earth begins with inner peace devoid of any hate.
Gunvant Shah,
JAINA president
Washington, D.C.
