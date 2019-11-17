The entire Overseas Friends of BJP family is very happy that in the recently concluded elections in two states of Haryana and Maharashtra, the voters have re-elected BJP-led NDA governments and shown faith again in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the center and the respective state leadership for their stupendous performance in the last five years.
We congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Lal Khattar for the victory. This is the first time that a non-Congress government in these two states have been re-elected. We also congratulate BJP’s national leadership and the people of Haryana and Maharashtra for reposing faith in the BJP and its allies by giving them chance once again so that the ongoing projects of all round development are continued with greater speed.
OFBJP-USA
Via E-mail
