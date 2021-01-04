Congratulations, Sen. Kamala Harris, on winning the election! Now you know what lies ahead of you: Make the Biden-Harris administration the most effective ever.
On the domestic front, the government must be a government of the people. For as long as one can remember, the ultra-rich have been manipulating all three branches of the government.
In the international arena, the policy should be based on cooperation and compassion. Never in the past has a nation dominated the world economically and militarily like that of the United States of America. History has proven time and time again that a policy of coercion, confrontation and intimidation is counterproductive; it breeds hatred and violence.
Before the Reagan era (1981-1989), there was no such thing as the Taliban. It was the policy of Ronald Reagan that created the Taliban. Before the Bush era (2001-2009), there was no such thing as ISIS. It was the policy of George Bush that created ISIS. It follows that society pays a hefty price if the government pursues a policy of coercion, confrontation, and intimidation.
Once again, congratulations on winning the election. A famous general once said, “There is no substitute for victory.”
Biswanath Halder
London, Ohio
