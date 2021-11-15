Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval has won his election bid, and has become Cincinnati’s first ever Indian-Tibetan American mayor of a major American city. In March of this year, the AAPI Victory Fund endorsed Pureval as “a necessary progressive voice that has been able to achieve success with Democrats and Republicans alike” in its slate of mayoral candidates. And Now, the AAPI Victory Fund congratulates Pureval on his impressive victory, and is proud to support him as he commences the position of Cincinnati’s City Mayor and beyond.
Following is AAPI Victory Fund founder and chairman Shekar Narasimhan’s statement:
“Today, AAPI Victory Fund celebrates Aftab Pureval’s historic win as the first Indian-Tibetan American mayor of a major city, who has a bold vision to move Cincinnati forward. This is a triumph for not only Aftab Pureval but also for the AAPI community nationwide. Aftab’s victory is a major step forward for AAPI political representation. It is more important than ever to elect diverse leadership across local, state and federal governments, and Aftab will bring his unique experience to lead Cincinnati toward a more equitable, inclusive, and just city.
“We at AAPI Victory Fund hope that Aftab’s historic win will encourage the next generation of AAPI leaders to run and believe that the power to enact change is accessible to all, regardless of religion, ethnicity or gender. We are incredibly proud of Aftab Pureval, and we’re excited to watch him excel as Cincinnati City Mayor.”
The AAPI Victory Fund is focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Islanders eligible voters and moving them to the ballot box.
Dinanda Pramesti
AAPI Victory Fund
Via E-mail
