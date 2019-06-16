AIKS congratulates BJP and NDA on its resounding victory in the just concluded elections.
At a meeting held on May 24, 2019, in New Delhi and presided over by Tej K Tikoo, president, All India Kashmiri Samaj, the following resolution was adopted:
All India Kashmiri Samaj conveys its warmest greetings to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardass Modi, Amit Bhai Shah, president, Bharatiya Janata Party. and other constituents of National Democratic Alliance for their resounding victory in the just concluded general elections, 2019.
People of India have overwhelmingly voted to repose faith in Narendra Modi's government, which kept the national interests supreme during their governance of the country during the last five years of their rule. At the same time, people have also rejected the opposition’s politics of lies, calumny, casteism, division and support for those working against the interests of the country.
AIKS being a frontline organization of our community has no hesitation in asserting that our displaced community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the BJP, which was seen to be truly nationalist.
At the J&K State level, BJP has received the largest number of votes across the three regions of the state. In Kashmir Valley nationalist forces voted heavily in favor of BJP. The vote included a substantial vote share of those Kashmiri Pandits who are presently living in Kashmir and those who voted from camps of the displaced community outside Kashmir.
AIKS would like to appeal to the P.M. Narendra Modi, to take whatever measures are required to reverse the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, remove Article 370 & 35 A and work towards the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir State with the rest of the Union.
It wished the next government headed by Narendra Modi good luck and God speed.
M.K. Pajan,
General Secretary,
AIKS
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.