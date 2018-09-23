This letter is in regard to Sam Pitroda’s speech to the Indian Overseas Congress delegates conference in New York recently. He wants his delegates to preserve the truth, nonviolence, trust and save democracy in India which is in peril in India right now? He also tells the delegates that Prime Minister Modi’s approach has been top down development and not bottom up development which the Congress believes in.
What a joke, Mr. Pitroda? What do you think about four million Indian Americans here? Are we we all ignorant not to be aware of things going on India in all fronts? Is helping villages with more than 12 crore gas cylinders a top down project? Is helping crores of homes get electricity a top down project?
Mr. Pitroda, is it not a joke you are giving credit to a party that imposed the emergency and put thousands of people in jail without filing a case of preserving democracy? What about the violence in Delhi in 1984 where 3,500 Sikhs were killed by Congress-supported people? Was that an example of nonviolence? What about five lakh Kashmiri pundits being made refugees in their home land, was that preservation of peace and democracy?
Sir, the Congress party has become the party that is disliked by a majority of people in India. People in the northeast who voted for your party for 60 years have voted you out. Many towns and cities are getting road connections, train connections, electricity and airports for the first time since independence.
IIT has been started for the first time in the northeast. The Congress led by Raul and Sonia Gandhi has no personality, no credibility and no accountability.
The credibility of India and the personality of PM Modi has been appreciated by nations around the world. The economy at 7.7 percent and inflation below 4% is something any country can boast of. Unless brand new leader/leaders from a non-Gandhi family take over your party, the demise of your party is a sure certainty. Mayavati Akhilesh and even Mamata Banerjee do not want to form an alliance with your party.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Harish Dhruv
Los Angeles, Calif.
