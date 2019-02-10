Overseas Friends of BJP-USA is shocked to learn that 129 students of Indian origin were arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and overall the fate of about 600 students is in jeopardy.
The university in question is the University of Farmington in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit that was established by the Department of Homeland Security as part of an undercover operation designed to expose immigration fraud, according to federal prosecutors who announced charges in the case. The university had neither curriculum nor classes, the authorities revealed. The authorities have charged eight “recruiters” in the case.
OFBJP-USA is actively working with the communities, Indian consulates, and the Embassy of India in helping the affected students. So far, as per protocol, ICE has informed their actions to the Embassy of India. Currently, MEA Minister Sushma Swaraj, MEA officials, and Embassy of India are actively engaged with the U.S. administration in this matter. Following action items are being executed:
- ICE is letting Indian embassy officials to meet with the arrested students.
- Embassy of India has solicited counsel to tackle this matter.
- Officials are negotiating to let these students transfer to recognized universities and pursue their studies
OFBJP is coordinating with the leadership of Indian associations so that everyone is on the same page and deliver a coordinated help through proper channels.
Krishna Reddy Anugula
President,
OFBJP-USA
Via E-mail
