One of the photos accompanying last week’s article entitled, “Foundation For Excellence Raises $800K to Fund College Scholarships for Low-Income Youth in India,” was incorrectly placed. The correct photo appears below, for the caption: “Foundation For Excellence ex-president Venk Shukla (extreme left), is shown next to managing trustee Sudha Kidao, current president Minoo Gupta, and several FFE volunteers onstage at the organization’s annual gala, which raised $880,000 to fund scholarships for engineering and medical school students in India (Sunita Sohrabji/India-West photo).”
