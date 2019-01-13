In the article entitled, “Outstanding Indian American Engineers Named IEEE Fellows for 2019,” there was a slight error.
The affiliation of Samar Saha as a member of the IEEE Fellow Class of 2019 was published incorrectly, as he is not affiliated to the IEEE Indonesia chapter. Saha is the junior past president of IEEE's Electron Devices Society and was elected as a Fellow for contributions to compact modeling of silicon field-effect transistors.
The error is sincerely regretted.
Editors
