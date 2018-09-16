In the article entitled, “Hollywood Graces 26th Annual Mr. & Miss India America and The Elite Awards 2018,” it was incorrectly reported that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attended the event. He did not. It was Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, an investment adviser to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who actually attended the awards event. The error is sincerely regretted.
— Editor
